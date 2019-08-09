Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Raised Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by $372,000 as Shares Declined; As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Cornerstone Investment Partners Lowered Its Stake by $1.40 Million

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 658,325 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.09M, down from 669,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 8.86 million shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 8.61M shares traded or 223.26% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “At Exxon and Chevron, market weakness trumps headline beats – MarketWatch” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 8,112 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 47,887 shares. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 86,100 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc owns 308,633 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Perkins Coie has 24,238 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 77,512 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Winslow Asset has 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,106 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt has 34,880 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. First Western Cap reported 3.43% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blackrock holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 127.12 million shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co owns 421,404 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 156,990 shares to 160,931 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.283 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream, LLC 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sell-Side Reacts To EnLink Midstream’s Proposed MLP Buyout – Benzinga” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.