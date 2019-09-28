Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Raised Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding by $372,000; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Boosted Stake by $2.01 Million

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 61,846 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 3.75M shares traded or 38.60% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Management Corporation has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 8.09 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Knott David M reported 329,558 shares or 4.47% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Optimum Advsr invested 0.07% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 13,696 shares. Nbw Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Monetary Group Inc Inc Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 11,800 shares. Advisory Incorporated invested in 3.03% or 4.79 million shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 19,312 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 20,360 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 18,426 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% or 327 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. 36,630 MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares with value of $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R..

MPLX LP to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results October 31