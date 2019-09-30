Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Raised By $577,950 Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake; Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut By $5.85 Million Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 27.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 130,132 shares with $15.35M value, down from 180,172 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $24.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96. About 1.20 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 21.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc acquired 57,795 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 321,092 shares with $3.21 million value, up from 263,297 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $4.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 719,323 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.75’s average target is 37.75% above currents $8.53 stock price. EnLink Midstream had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Mitsubishi UFJ.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.87 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) stake by 53,800 shares to 654,301 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) stake by 90,167 shares and now owns 141,130 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $123.14’s average target is 28.27% above currents $96 stock price. Xilinx had 14 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.