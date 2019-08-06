Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Raised Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position; Connecticut Water Service (CTWS)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc acquired 13,500 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 618,500 shares with $21.63M value, up from 605,000 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $53.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.48% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 11.37M shares traded or 70.11% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in $4.8 Billion Deal; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Takes Minority Stake in Kohlberg & Co; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Has Acquired a Passive, Minority Equity Interest In Kohlberg; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to Check Out of Hilton Investment–Update; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – China’s sovereign wealth fund sells stake in Blackstone; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION

Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 41 funds increased or opened new positions, while 47 sold and decreased their stakes in Connecticut Water Service Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.46 million shares, down from 5.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Connecticut Water Service Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 34 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 69.23% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $7.96M for 26.36 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 26,534 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) has risen 8.20% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company has market cap of $839.49 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. It has a 41.65 P/E ratio. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for 403,894 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 39,059 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 1.04% invested in the company for 74,414 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,600 shares.

