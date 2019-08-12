Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Kkr & Co (KKR) by $879,405 as Stock Value Rose; Tensile Capital Management Increased Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Position by $1.06 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 99,764 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 731,775 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 11/04/2018 – KKR to Appoint David Haines as Executive Chmn of Global Spreads Business; 23/05/2018 – Gibson Guitar Rescue Plan Stymied by GSO, KKR Standoff on Loan; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – KKR launches unit focussed on impact investing; 18/05/2018 – KKR sells Finnish healthcare group to rival CVC in €1.8bn deal; 16/05/2018 – QINGDAO HAIER 600690.SS SAYS KKR HOME INVESTMENT S.À.R.L. HAS UNLOADED 4.94 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN NOV 9, 2017 AND MAY 16, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Animal Health: Danone, Nestle, KKR and more suit up for GSK consumer bidding war: report; 04/04/2018 – GIBSON BRANDS SAYS BETWEEN MARCH 15 & 28, SHAREHOLDERS HENRY JUSZKIEWICZ & DAVID BERRYMAN ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KKR CREDIT ADVISORS (US) LLC; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — U.S. investment fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts will issue its first yen-denominated bonds this month to raise funds for investing in Japanese companies it considers good bets to flourish over the long term. KKR will issue five- and seven-year bonds worth an estimated 30 billion yen ($281 million); 16/05/2018 – QINGDAO HAIER SAYS KKR HOME INVESTMENT S.À.R.L. OWNS 4.99 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AFTER TRANSACTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.73% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Pinnacle Ltd holds 6,825 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 32,500 shares. Essex Fincl Service reported 21,345 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prns Ltd Liability has invested 7.01% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Davis Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 2.50 million shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.23M for 14.23 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

