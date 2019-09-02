Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Cut Kkr & Co (KKR) Stake By $879,405; RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (RHNO) Sellers Increased By 216.67% Their Shorts

RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO) had an increase of 216.67% in short interest. RHNO’s SI was 1,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 216.67% from 600 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 1 days are for RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO)’s short sellers to cover RHNO’s short positions. The stock increased 13.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $0.74. About 1,119 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Rhino Resource Partners LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as Kkr & Co Llc (KKR)’s stock rose 8.56%. The Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 400,000 shares with $9.40M value, down from 438,235 last quarter. Kkr & Co Llc now has $21.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 1.30M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 23/04/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala halts Abraaj investment deal talks; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP – AFTER-TAX DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER ADJUSTED UNIT ELIGIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION WAS $0.37 FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Gibson Brands Hldrs Engaged in Talks With KKR Credit Advisors Involving Potential Change of Control; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP – WILL ALSO RAISE CASH PORTION THROUGH BORROWINGS OF $114 MLN UNDER NEW $200 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: KKR 5Y/7Y/20Y Yen Bonds, Swaps +35/55/90bps; 30/04/2018 – KKR Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 7-8; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty: KKR, Kayne Anderson, Haymaker Mgmt to Own About 37% Stake; 10/05/2018 – Fortis Opts for India Tycoons Over TPG, KKR in Hospital Takeover; 17/05/2018 – RALPH ROSENBERG, HEAD OF REAL ESTATE FOR KKR, SPEAKS ON BTV; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.54 million. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

Another recent and important Rhino Resource Partners LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “48North Cannabis Corp (CVE:NRTH) CEO on Merits of Outdoor Grow – Midas Letter” on February 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KKR & Co has $33.5 highest and $2900 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 19.31% above currents $25.84 stock price. KKR & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Serv reported 21,345 shares stake. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.34% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Lc reported 7.01% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Pinnacle Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Covey Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com has 6.73% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Davis Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.50M shares or 5.02% of its portfolio.

