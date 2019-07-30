Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Boosted Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding by $1.93 Million; Share Value Rose; Lvw Advisors Raised Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $522,633 as Valuation Rose

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 9,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,193 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 48,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 1.70M shares traded or 236.35% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 34,361 shares to 139,841 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,285 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.