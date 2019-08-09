Walnut Private Equity Partners Decreased Position in Kkr & Co (KKR) as Market Value Rose; Toron Capital Markets Has Trimmed Rogers Communications (RCI) Stake by $11.43 Million as Stock Value Rose

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 3.60M shares traded or 16.39% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP announces acquisition of mineral and royalty interests held by Haymaker Minerals & Royalties, LLC and Haymaker Resources, LP for $404 million and proposed election to change tax status; 15/05/2018 – Rising Nation State Cyber Attacks from…Lebanon and the Netherlands? Optiv Security Cyber-Intelligence Report Reveals State of the Cyber-Threat Landscape; 16/05/2018 – FTC: 20181097: Accel-KKR Capital Partners IV, LP; Brian Hamilton; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate KKR & Co.’s Unsecured Debt ‘A’; 07/03/2018 – KKR’s Portfolio Company Air Medical Group is Buying Envision Unit; 20/03/2018 – KKR Buys Chinese Companies to Form Digital Marketing Platform; 07/03/2018 – KKR: Heartland Dental Supported Practice Revenue at End of 2017 Was About $1.3B; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-American Tower, KKR are bidders for Altice’s towers- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Iran sanctions could hit sale of Arclight’s North Sea Midstream Partners; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc analyzed 215,592 shares as the company's stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 691,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22M, down from 907,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 178,140 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76 million for 12.62 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $363.36M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.