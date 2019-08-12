Walnut Private Equity Partners Decreased Its Kkr & Co (KKR) Position; MEDTAINER (MDTR) Shorts Down By 92.53%

MEDTAINER INC (OTCMKTS:MDTR) had a decrease of 92.53% in short interest. MDTR’s SI was 3,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 92.53% from 41,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.315 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as Kkr & Co Llc (KKR)’s stock rose 8.56%. The Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 400,000 shares with $9.40 million value, down from 438,235 last quarter. Kkr & Co Llc now has $21.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.65 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 14/03/2018 – France’s Korian sees eventual margin gain from real estate investment; 04/04/2018 – GIBSON BRANDS SAYS SHAREHOLDERS NEGOTIATIONS WITH KKR CREDIT ADVISORS CONCERNING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION INVOLVING A CHANGE OF CONTROL; 08/03/2018 – CVC/MESSER, CARLYLE CG.O , KKR KKR.N , ONEX ONEX.TO EXPECTED TO BID FOR ALL ASSETS ON OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Iran sanctions could hit sale of Arclight’s North Sea Midstream Partners; 29/05/2018 – KKR to Buy BMC Software From Bain Group, Golden Gate Capital; 04/04/2018 – CHERWELL SOFTWARE SAYS LATEST INVESTMENT OF $172 MLN WILL BE IN ADDITION TO KKR’S INITIAL $50 MLN INVESTMENT MADE IN CHERWELL IN FEB 2017; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 03/05/2018 – KKR & Co. 1Q EPS 32c; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO – DAVID HAINES WAS PREVIOUSLY CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GROHE GROUP; 17/05/2018 – KKR EUROPE HEAD JOHANNES HUTH TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIR OF PRIVATE EQUITY CHARITY – FT

Among 4 analysts covering KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KKR & Co has $34 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.63’s average target is 25.67% above currents $25.17 stock price. KKR & Co had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.31 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Communications Mi Adv reported 32,500 shares. Essex Fin Inc reported 21,345 shares. Davis Prns Ltd Llc holds 5.02% or 2.50M shares. Covey Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 212,815 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,825 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.01% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Medtainer, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, brands, and sells proprietary plastic medical grade containers in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.40 million. The firm offers Medtainer containers that store pharmaceuticals, herbs and herbal remedies, teas, and other solids or liquids, as well as coffee, wines and liquors, and food products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides private labeling and branding services for purchasers of containers and other products.

