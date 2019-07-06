Walnut Private Equity Partners Decreased Holding in Kkr & Co (KKR) by $879,405; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Price Rose While Orinda Asset Management Upped Stake by $340,000

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 622,828 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.60 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP – BOOK VALUE WAS $12.0 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 OR $14.56 PER OUTSTANDING ADJUSTED UNIT; 22/05/2018 – KKR’S PEPPER GROUP SAYS PAUL BYRNE JOINS AS TREASURER FROM QBE; 14/03/2018 – France’s Korian sees eventual margin gain from real estate investment; 23/03/2018 – KKR Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for KKR & Co. L.P. and KKR Financial Holdings LLC; 18/05/2018 – CVC to Buy Finnish Health-Care Firm Mehilainen From Triton, KKR; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/03/2018 KORIAN IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE AFTER INTEREST FROM PAI AND KKR; 23/05/2018 – Iran sanctions could hit sale of Arclight’s North Sea Midstream Partners; 04/04/2018 – CHERWELL SOFTWARE SAYS KKR WILL TAKE LARGER STAKE IN COMPANY THROUGH ITS NEXT GENERATION TECHNOLOGY FUND; 13/04/2018 – ACCEL-KKR SAYS PARTNERED WITH GREEN MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT GREEN MOUNTAIN’S RECAPITALIZATION

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares to 96,685 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 287 shares valued at $9,910 was sold by Marone Anthony F. JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 8,899 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 15,527 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 30,200 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited reported 5,868 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc holds 0.01% or 250,477 shares. Invesco owns 257,178 shares. Barnett & Communication has invested 0.19% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny reported 42,972 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 21,371 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc invested in 2,517 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 1.03M shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 400 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Carroll Associates Inc has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,414 shares. Clough Cap Prtnrs Lp invested in 2.71% or 896,600 shares.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. KKR’s profit will be $293.32 million for 18.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.