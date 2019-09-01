Walnut Private Equity Partners Cut Its Kkr & Co (KKR) Stake by $879,405; Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined While Scott & Selber Raised Holding by $743,952

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 1.28 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 26/04/2018 – Bain Capital targets $4 bln for new Asia fund; 30/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: BMC Software Rtgs Unchanged By KKR Buy Plan; 22/03/2018 – KKR-backed Emerald Media Acquires Significant Minority Stake in Global Sports Commerce; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – KKR launches unit focussed on impact investing; 22/05/2018 – Cybersecurity Ventures Names Optiv Security One of the World’s Hottest and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies; 03/05/2018 – KKR 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP – AFTER-TAX DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER ADJUSTED UNIT ELIGIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION WAS $0.37 FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – KKR to Buy Heartland Dental From Owners Including Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan; 03/05/2018 – KKR seeks Trump tax boost from restructuring

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 1,550 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.49% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.22 million shares. Creative Planning reported 129,517 shares. Liberty Inc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Raymond James Finance Advsr invested in 203,302 shares. Amg National Trust Comml Bank has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Foundation Advsrs reported 5,749 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 324,849 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Lord Abbett Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Peoples Services Corporation holds 14,625 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.49% or 65,439 shares in its portfolio. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,375 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.25% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 10,000 shares. Td Asset Inc has invested 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Company stated it has 3,111 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.34% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) or 32,500 shares. Pinnacle Holding Co holds 0% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 6,825 shares. Covey Cap Advisors Limited holds 6.73% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) or 212,815 shares. Davis Capital Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 2.50 million shares. Essex Fincl Services owns 21,345 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd Company holds 7.01% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 400,000 shares.