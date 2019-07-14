Walnut Private Equity Partners Continues to Hold Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX); Fiserv (FISV) Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 5.26 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone Backs Closing Hovnanian CDS ‘Loophole’, Says Goodman (Video); 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic Net Income $792M; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- IN SOME CONDITIONS, BRE LANDMARK PARENT REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $336 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone to buy 80 pct in Pune mall for 3.10 bln rupees – Mint; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is expanding its investment in subprime car loans; 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

