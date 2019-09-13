Walnut Private Equity Partners Boosted Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position by $577,950; As Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stock Value Rose, Seizert Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 57,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 321,092 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, up from 263,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.48M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 43,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 604,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.83M, down from 648,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 2.66M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc Com (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39,672 shares to 351,042 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 18,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.21B for 9.63 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.