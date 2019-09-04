Walnut Private Equity Partners Boosted Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $1.93 Million as Valuation Declined; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Rose, Creative Planning Cut Its Position

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 29,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.89M, down from 32,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $491.58. About 173,472 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 77,168 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 6,000 shares. 228,757 were reported by First Tru Advsrs L P. Stone Run holds 19,600 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 6.15% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 7,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Md Sass Investors invested 0.28% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 13,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 432,792 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 612 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 587,559 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside State Bank & accumulated 11,090 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Usca Ria Ltd stated it has 30,505 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $266.63M for 52.07 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 57,989 shares to 58,389 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 6,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,726 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

