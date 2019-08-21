Walnut Private Equity Partners Boosted Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding; Hahn Capital Management Has Raised By $6.30 Billion Its Air Lease Corp. (AL) Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased Air Lease Corp. (AL) stake by 26.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc acquired 183,343 shares as Air Lease Corp. (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 883,182 shares with $30.34B value, up from 699,839 last quarter. Air Lease Corp. now has $4.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 326,134 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc acquired 13,500 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 618,500 shares with $21.63M value, up from 605,000 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $58.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 5.29 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone REIT Triples Industrial Space With $1.8 Billion Deal; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Traffic Advisory: RIDOT Closing Blackstone Street at I-95 Overpass in Providence; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Has Acquired a Passive, Minority Equity Interest In Kohlberg; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 09/04/2018 – The Great Blackstone Swaps Saga Just Became a Whole Lot Crazier; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74 were reported by Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability. Denali Ltd has 82,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Com invested in 23,506 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Garrison Bradford And Associate Incorporated stated it has 24,650 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Prelude Management Llc owns 7,734 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barton Investment Management reported 3.25% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cannell Peter B Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 233,800 shares. Selz Cap Ltd holds 7.84% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.19 million shares. Whittier reported 29,751 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vontobel Asset Inc invested in 0.36% or 1.29M shares. Zweig invested 0.93% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 5,794 shares to 400,150 valued at $37.25 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Roper Industries (NASDAQ:SEIC) stake by 6,247 shares and now owns 445,429 shares. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 16.52% above currents $39.05 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 7,255 shares. Amer Ins Tx owns 0.1% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 53,155 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 6,475 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Naples Ltd Company reported 0.2% stake. The New York-based Overbrook Management Corp has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bessemer Group has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 11,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs invested in 860,028 shares. Westpac holds 63,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has invested 0.17% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Welch Cap Partners Limited Com Ny stated it has 451,396 shares or 5.37% of all its holdings. Cls Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 181 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 5,798 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. United Advisers Llc invested in 173,957 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $41 lowest target. $49’s average target is 0.33% above currents $48.84 stock price. Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4500 target in Friday, July 19 report. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of BX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), (COLD) – Temperature-Controlled Storage Provider Sees “Favorable” Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.