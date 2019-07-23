Walmart (WMT) to pay $0.53 on Sep 3, 2019; Corepoint Lodging (CPLG) Shorts Lowered By 9.87%

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is expected to pay $0.53 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:WMT) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Walmart Inc’s current price of $112.82 translates into 0.47% yield. Walmart Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Feb 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 4.43 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Looks to Scale Back in U.K. and Brazil, With an Eye on India; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 5th Update; 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is in talks to invest in Indian ecommerce company Flipkart alongside Walmart, sources familiar with the deal tell CNBC; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Optimism over U.S.-China trade lifts markets; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 25/05/2018 – Half of Walmart’s workforce are part-time workers -labor group; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART BOARD WILL INITIALLY HAVE 8 DIRECTORS: 5 WALMART-APPOINTED DIRECTORS; 2 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS AS PER DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February

Corepoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) had a decrease of 9.87% in short interest. CPLG’s SI was 695,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.87% from 772,000 shares previously. With 380,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Corepoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)’s short sellers to cover CPLG’s short positions. The SI to Corepoint Lodging Inc’s float is 1.7%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 208,496 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WMT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 24 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. UBS maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Walmartâ€™s Trading at an All-Time High: Time to Sell? – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southern California Supermarket Workers Vote To Authorize Strike – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Big Reasons to Buy Walmart Stock in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Walmart Inc. operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company has market cap of $322.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It has a 39.48 P/E ratio. The firm operates discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, home improvement stores, specialty electronics stores, apparel stores, drug stores, convenience stores, and membership-only warehouse clubs; and retail Websites, such as walmart.com and samsclub.com, as well as mobile commerce applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold Walmart Inc. shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 45,405 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 4,105 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 31,148 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct accumulated 1.12M shares. Pure Fincl owns 2,106 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & accumulated 30,611 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Financial Bank Of The West reported 8,093 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,303 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 3,900 shares. Financial Management Professionals has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wasatch accumulated 47,602 shares. Foundation Resources Management holds 4,529 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,595 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price owns 4,486 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. The company has market cap of $696.31 million. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.