Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose While Stephens Boosted Position; As Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Patten & Patten Cut Holding by $349,200

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 140,061 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 143,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.55. About 1.08M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 9,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 346,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.82M, up from 337,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.97M shares traded or 87.57% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Online Sales Grew by 33 Percent Amid Aggressive E-Commerce Push; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 06/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart plans $2-3 billion push for Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – EVEN IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, CO WOULD RETAIN CLEAR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF FLIPKART; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6,621 shares to 3,248 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.68 million for 23.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,295 shares to 10,827 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

