Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose While Td Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Shell Asset Management Co Has Boosted Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $582,550

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.23 million, up from 222,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.73 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT; 29/05/2018 – WALMART COMBINES REAL ESTATE AND CENTRAL OPERATIONS IN ONE ROLE; 18/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Walmart in talks to buy more than 40 percent of India’s Flipkart – sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Wa; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tepid U.S. Growth Amid Wet April Damps Enthusiasm; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking to Buy Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant FlipKart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING PERFORMANCE OF PRIVATE BRAND AND ONLINE GROCERY; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Company’s $2.5 Billion FlipKart Stake Is Worth About $4 Billion in Walmart Deal

