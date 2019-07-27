Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose While Salem Investment Counselors Upped by $434,775 Its Stake; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Lifted Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,726 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 152,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART INCLUDES $2 BLN OF NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 33,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, up from 106,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,198 shares to 14,384 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,844 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 27,007 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 109 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Israel-based Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Manchester Lc reported 13,539 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak holds 14,275 shares. Mcrae Cap Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 46,329 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Inc Pa owns 2,165 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comm Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 14,568 shares. Moreover, Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y has 1.19% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,881 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 247,316 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 0.35% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 531,880 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow reported 12,891 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Excalibur Corporation invested in 17,671 shares. Hikari Power Ltd has 1.54 million shares for 7.82% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0.15% or 491,990 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 7.68M shares stake. 4,740 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 39,395 shares. Culbertson A N Inc reported 104,296 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2.42 million shares for 5.72% of their portfolio. Moreover, Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 144,520 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc owns 37,416 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.18% or 639,830 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd invested in 0.07% or 7,495 shares. 62,319 were reported by Jones Financial Lllp.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 16,679 shares to 49,987 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,490 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Buffett buys more Bank of America stock, with stakeâ€™s value rising to $29 billion – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.