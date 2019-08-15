Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose While Flippin Bruce & Porter Cut Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Cut Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 325,612 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 353,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 12.78M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.55% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 15.26M shares traded or 161.16% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: WALMART INC’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 16/04/2018 – Walmart.com Takes Fashion Up a Notch; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: WALMART-FLIPKART AGREEMENT WAS MADE TUESDAY NIGHT JAPAN TIME; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS GETTING SUPPLIERS TO PUT FOOD ON BLOCKCHAIN TO TRACK; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart close to buying majority stake in Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 07/05/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 2.4% in April (Table)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 70,817 shares. Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bartlett & Limited Co owns 244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 117,825 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 59,585 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.7% or 197,225 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.12% or 42,145 shares. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca reported 5.90M shares stake. 18,326 were reported by Fdx Advsr. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.7% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Overbrook Mngmt Corporation holds 7.05% or 526,772 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp reported 17,922 shares stake.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.69 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Inv Grp Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Foundation Res Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 4,529 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 4,638 shares. Exchange Cap owns 10,179 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Accredited Investors Inc stated it has 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hanson Mcclain owns 3,123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Barnett And has invested 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 12,916 are held by Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 1.7% or 16,775 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru has 6,850 shares. Perkins Coie stated it has 1,085 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jolley Asset Management Ltd invested in 43,350 shares. Parsons Cap Ri holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,598 shares. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,977 shares to 109,641 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 1,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

