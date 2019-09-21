Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose While Covington Investment Advisors Boosted by $2.22 Million Its Stake; As Western Union (WU) Stock Value Rose, Holder Oak Associates LTD Has Lowered Position by $570,000

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 130.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 15,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 9.81M shares traded or 70.79% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – Target sees margins stabilizing in year ahead as profit disappoints; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Confirms Merger With Walmart’s Asda — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Highlights Economic, Societal and Environmental Progress in 2018 Global Responsibility Report Summary; 23/03/2018 – Major Walmart supplier considers shifting away from China sourcing; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Western Union (WU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 265,720 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, down from 295,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Western Union for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 7.47M shares traded or 44.17% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 11,965 shares to 20,185 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi Ads (NYSE:SNY).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,859 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 197,651 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Caprock Group holds 0.05% or 14,130 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 296 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 716,899 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 104,722 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 569,071 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 2.69 million shares. Grimes Communications stated it has 0.13% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 45,680 are held by Nordea Investment Ab. Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 157,877 shares. Clark Estates stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Earnest Ptnrs Llc owns 220 shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union Provides Relief to United Way India Amidst Second Year of Extreme Flooding – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Western Union Expands in Canada – Financial Post” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union gains after Amazon PayCode launches – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.