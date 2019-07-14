Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose While Becker Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Boosted by Rowland & Company Investment Counsel

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 152,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 467,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.61M, down from 620,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 20/03/2018 – WALMART EXEC SPEAKS AT SHOPTALK CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 21/03/2018 – Island Packet: Walmart talks about surveillance video after alleged Beaufort County abduction attempt; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart expands car-buying service to 250 stores – Automotive News; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart:

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 102 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,349 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 billion, up from 72,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 913 shares to 38,120 shares, valued at $4.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Class A (NYSE:ANF) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,650 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,482 shares to 702,774 shares, valued at $71.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Com (NYSE:AIG) by 18,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY).

