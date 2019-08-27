Walmart (WMT) Stake Upped by First Midwest Bank Trust Division; First Heartland Consultants Upped Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $481,584

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.73. About 3.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 6,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 34,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 27,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.75 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart – Bloomberg Citing; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Florida To Receive Approximately $42.7 Million in Cash Bonuses; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2030; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset New York, New York-based fund reported 216 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Communications has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Marco Invest Ltd Com owns 52,583 shares. Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Junto Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 525,567 shares. Taconic Advisors Lp invested in 400,000 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability owns 15,274 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.56% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wasatch Advsr Inc holds 0.05% or 47,602 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 324,341 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Park National Corp Oh has 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Monarch Capital Inc has 2.72% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division owns 34,061 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,488 shares to 6,381 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,498 shares, and cut its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,933 are held by Manchester Cap Limited Liability Com. Gam Ag owns 4,753 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.93% or 536,544 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability owns 7,034 shares. Capital Research Invsts has 2.05 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 526,940 shares. Financial Advisory Group holds 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,972 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Lc has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 987,507 were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma. Hikari Limited reported 57,900 shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 1.19% or 1.32M shares. Cypress Capital Grp reported 15,539 shares stake. Hbk Invs LP has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ACWV) by 3,975 shares to 21,157 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 2,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,220 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.