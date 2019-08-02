Walmart (WMT) Stake Maintained by Moon Capital Management Lp; Brighton Jones Has Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 530,493 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-India’s e-commerce wars to be rehaped by private label brands; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 billion; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS GETTING SUPPLIERS TO PUT FOOD ON BLOCKCHAIN TO TRACK; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, After Deal Closes Number of Directors on Flipkart’s Board May Be Increased to Nine at Any Time –Filing; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: No Termination Fee Would Be Payable by Any Party if Share Issuance, Purchase Agreements Were to Be Terminated –Filing; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Sources say Walmart is looking at scooping up PillPack, a start-up that helps manage prescriptions by packaging pills together and delivering them, for less than $1 billion; 09/05/2018 – CalSTRS opts to engage with assault weapon retailers, not divest

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 8,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 46,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 37,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 2.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Partners Limited Co holds 0.16% or 5,842 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc stated it has 45,654 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) accumulated 0.03% or 216 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.68% or 17,840 shares. Boston Rech & invested in 2.05% or 50,456 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Ca stated it has 6,643 shares. 68,690 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Limited Co. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Com invested in 77,905 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 23,300 shares. Fagan Associates, New York-based fund reported 47,985 shares. 154,649 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn. United Fire Gp has 0.13% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,964 shares. Da Davidson & holds 105,533 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.54% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares to 101,876 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,621 shares to 31,467 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 15,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB).

