Walmart (WMT) Stake Maintained by First Republic Investment Management Inc; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Price Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increased by $1.07 Million Its Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 13,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 342,657 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.42 million, up from 329,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pound merger; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery in Deal With Postmates; 17/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Gets Support Of Flipkart Shareholders, Excluding SoftBank; 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 30/05/2018 – MariaHalkias: Drew Holler, Walmart vp of people, said the way $WMT will judge success of its new college program is by; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalise stake sale deal with Walmart; 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.51 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares to 142,287 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,474 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 156,504 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Eastern Bancorporation accumulated 0.02% or 2,886 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Wendell David Assocs holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 34,464 shares. Cwm Ltd has 528 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co owns 4,213 shares. Eminence Cap LP reported 879,987 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 0.01% or 2,113 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 109,701 shares. Taylor Asset has 1.63% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 21,800 shares. Dana Invest has 232,526 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 11,816 shares to 69,140 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,487 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

