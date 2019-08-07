Walmart (WMT) Stake Increased by Schnieders Capital Management Llc; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Boosted Primerica Com (PRI) Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc Com (PRI) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,339 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 192,597 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 27,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 23,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 2.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Tesco profit surge and Booker boost defy UK retail gloom; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/04/2018 – Any such move by Walmart would shift the limelight onto the remaining health insurance companies as potential partners for larger retailers or other companies; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 09/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transform into publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,420 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.