Walmart (WMT) Stake Held by Schnieders Capital Management Llc; Sio Capital Management Lowered Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) by $3.61 Million as Stock Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 240,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 526,059 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 766,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 201,990 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 30,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 27,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 3.90 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 12/04/2018 – Walmart To Spend $200 Million On Store Construction, Remodeling And Technology In Florida — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – WALMART CHINA APOLOGIES FOR LABELING TAIWAN AS A COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS CASH FLOW FOR RETAILER HAS GOTTEN BETTER, INVESTORS SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BY BALANCED APPROACH TO INVETSMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 19/03/2018 – Walmart Expanding Installation And Assembly Services Through Handy — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 30/04/2018 – J Sainsbury and Walmart’s Asda are joining forces in a deal worth Â£15 billion ($20.67 billion), they confirmed on Monday morning; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 78,500 shares to 135,300 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 149,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.

