Walmart (WMT) Stake Held by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc; Masonite International (DOOR) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 73,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 2.87M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart’s Aa2 Long-term And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings Following Flipkart Announcement; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 17/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Gets Support Of Flipkart Shareholders, Excluding SoftBank; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 31,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.86 million, up from 990,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masonite International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 26,624 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 51,204 shares to 359,705 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold DOOR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.19 million shares or 0.38% more from 23.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Comm The invested in 0% or 14,800 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 348,315 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 22,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Gotham Asset Management Lc has 16,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 154,771 are held by Parametric Port Associate Limited Com. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 3,248 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 246 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 2.04 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 227,340 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Pnc Financial Serv Inc reported 2,616 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR).

