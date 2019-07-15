Walmart (WMT) Stake Held by Hrt Financial Llc; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake Maintained by Arrow Financial Corp

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 235.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 22,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 9,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 533,376 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 16/03/2018 – WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – 52 percent of Democrats are now likely to purchase from Walmart compared to 44 percent five years ago, according to a YouGov survey; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSC 2015-MS1; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 03/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Battle lines drawn in $10 billion Sainsbury’s-Asda deal; 06/04/2018 – FirstPost: Walmart wants to control Flipkart and India’s e-commerce market; US retail giant completes due diligence for; 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pound merger; 12/04/2018 – Walmart Plans $200M Florida Store Construction, Improvements, Innovations in 2018

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $227.88. About 36,424 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 4,511 shares to 2,362 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 6,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,717 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd owns 32,691 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited holds 173,129 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp accumulated 398,200 shares or 0.36% of the stock. The Texas-based Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hightower Tru Services Lta has 96,947 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 287,750 were reported by Janney Limited Com. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 4,240 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 22,082 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Management) owns 0.91% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 20,953 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America, New York-based fund reported 4,105 shares. Moreover, Haverford Tru Com has 0.04% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 20,832 shares. Moreover, Montecito Bancorporation has 0.46% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Garrison Asset Ltd Com holds 3,045 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 61,512 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,880 shares to 36,261 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).