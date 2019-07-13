Walmart (WMT) Stake Has Boosted by Cognios Capital Llc; Buckhead Capital Management Lowered International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $872,931 as Share Price Declined

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – IBD: Walmart Seeks Even Bigger Share Of This Prized Startup In Prized Market; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 02/04/2018 – Walmart In Talks To Buy Online Pharmacy PillPack: Report — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,655 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 24,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,322 shares to 22,944 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Invest Gp Limited Company invested in 9,165 shares. Citigroup reported 0.05% stake. Oppenheimer has 114,720 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pggm Invs reported 0.85% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Columbia Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 22,672 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 205,301 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,971 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% or 2,102 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Ltd Co owns 1,474 shares. Moreover, Clark Mgmt Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regions Fincl reported 0.17% stake. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 21,680 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 0.32% stake.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

