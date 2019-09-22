Walmart (WMT) Stake Boosted by Atwood & Palmer Inc; Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Intel (INTC) Position by $2.51 Million as Valuation Declined

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3489.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 65,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 11.59 million shares traded or 106.00% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: NO DIRECT INTEREST IN ACQUIRING REGIONAL NEWSPAPERS BUT FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP MAY HAVE AN INTEREST; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in California To Receive Approximately $34 Million in Cash Bonuses; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 30/05/2018 – Walmart hopes that helping send its workers back to college will keep them with the company; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Recode: ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 53,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 55,550 shares to 340,365 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,523 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 89,252 shares. Edgar Lomax Va, Virginia-based fund reported 457,296 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bessemer Group accumulated 36,395 shares. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation stated it has 11.60 million shares. Cumberland Prtnrs holds 0.73% or 68,865 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisory Group Incorporated accumulated 5,300 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 41,513 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.31% stake. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.4% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fiduciary Tru reported 69,393 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 100 shares. Pinnacle Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 34,258 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 225,743 shares to 467,543 shares, valued at $79.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 64,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corporation.

