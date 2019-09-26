Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $516,560; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted Blackrock (BLK) Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 15,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 228,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.92M, up from 213,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $445.19. About 570,439 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS AT LEAST FOR 2018, SEE LITTLE CHANCE OF FED INCREASING RATES BEYOND QTRLY PACE OF 25-BASIS-POINT RATE HIKES; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE STRONGER EARNINGS FROM COS GENERATING SALES GROWTH & CONTROL EXPENSES, AS INPUT COSTS INCH HIGHER, ECONOMIC CYCLE MATURES; 29/03/2018 – BLACKROCK PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28% LESS THAN MALE: FIN. NEWS; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Invests in Acorns App That Targets Novice Investors; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock says to buy private credit investor Tennenbaum Capital; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Dividend Declaration; 16/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FUND IS SAID ADDED FACEBOOK HOLDINGS IN MARCH: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID INTERESTED IN DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT IPO: RTRS; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SHORT-TERM TREASURIES OFFER POSITIVE REAL YIELDS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 4.48 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 29/05/2018 – ABC News 4: BREAKING: City of Charleston police are on scene of a reported bomb threat at Wal Mart in West Ashley. #chsnews; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Signs on as a Key Delivery Provider of Walmart’s Online Grocery Program in the Atlanta Metro Area; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Company Unveils Sustainability Roadmap to Engage Its Chinese Suppliers; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 08/03/2018 – UK’s John Lewis Partnership expects profit squeeze from competition; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Company’s $2.5 Billion FlipKart Stake Is Worth About $4 Billion in Walmart Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9,121 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $163.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 224,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

