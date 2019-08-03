Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Has Upped Stake by $837,886 as Share Price Rose; Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) Shareholder Jlb & Associates Boosted Its Stake

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 8,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 256,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06 million, up from 248,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goo; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 16/03/2018 – WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery to 100 Cities; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Over 40 companies pledge to cut UK plastic pollution

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 94,799 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 90,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mc Lennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42 million shares traded or 32.17% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares to 103,213 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,069 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Llc owns 0.16% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2,186 shares. Perkins Coie reported 513 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Profund Advsrs Lc reported 0.04% stake. Atwood & Palmer owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 236,357 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.63% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 29.59 million shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Fiduciary Tru Company invested in 12,598 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Allstate accumulated 72,046 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.73% or 20,203 shares. Lau Associates Ltd invested in 3,527 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Conning owns 9,884 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,498 shares to 268,114 shares, valued at $33.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 321,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,805 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).