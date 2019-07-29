Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Td Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $408,952; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Raised Its Position

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 1.11 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/04/2018 – Walmart.com Takes Fashion Up a Notch; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 21/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND CAR-BUYING SERVICE IN STORES: AUTOMOTIVE NEWS; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 30/05/2018 – Five Million Dollar Walmart Foundation Grant Funds Goodwill® Initiative For Veterans And Military Families; 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 79.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 517,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.34 million, up from 654,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 449,091 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520.

