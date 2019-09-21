Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Synovus Financial Cut Stake by $1.47 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, 10-15 Associates Has Upped Stake by $927,675

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 16,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 622,269 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55 million, up from 605,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 13,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 95,313 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, down from 108,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 5.66M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 22/03/2018 – US News: Walmart Reassures Investors About Online Sales; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg separately reported that Walmart was in talks to spend about $7 billion to become Flipkart’s largest shareholder; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Inc expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% or 12,586 shares. 4,385 are owned by Baltimore. The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan & has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Garde owns 5,099 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horizon Inv Serv Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 5,722 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 26,869 are held by Trust Invest Advisors. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 0.1% or 9,045 shares. American Research And Mgmt stated it has 16,955 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & holds 0.47% or 36,687 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 127,588 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Magellan Asset Mgmt reported 432 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,536 shares to 16,647 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport And Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Invest Advisors invested in 13,415 shares or 1.87% of the stock. 1.22 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Axa invested in 0.1% or 228,331 shares. Barnett & Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1,278 shares. Essex has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 33,646 were reported by Private Wealth. Oberweis Asset Incorporated stated it has 2,543 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.84% or 51,100 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Com Oh invested in 2,267 shares. The New Hampshire-based Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corp has invested 0.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). New England Rech & Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,762 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 81,843 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Interocean Ltd Liability invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 49,802 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.