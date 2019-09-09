Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Schnieders Capital Management Upped Holding by $334,650 as Share Price Rose; As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Private Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Position

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 27,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 23,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 3.08 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY SAYS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH WALMART ON ASDA; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Rolls Out International Money-Transfer Service; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 23/05/2018 – Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet CCI; apprise of biz activities; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 18,515 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $122.3. About 984,433 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $236.05M for 23.70 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,788 shares to 74,848 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

