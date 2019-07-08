Walmart (WMT) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Danaher (DHR) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Has Boosted Stake

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 2,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,315 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.97M, up from 254,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $143.02. About 519,696 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 100,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.05M, down from 562,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $112.64. About 1.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 04/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart, Alphabet together may buy over 70% in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son: Walmart Reached Deal for Control of Flipkart Last Night; 28/04/2018 – Walmart Weighs a U.K. Pullback as Rivals Gain Sway — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK deal signals a rethink on overseas expansion; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart expands car-buying service to 250 stores – Automotive News; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,663 shares to 406,363 shares, valued at $42.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,342 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Limited Com holds 1.02% or 12,059 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5,300 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.34% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Eminence Cap Lp owns 842,309 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.14% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 58,039 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.21% or 74,333 shares in its portfolio. Security Bancorp Of So Dak has 2.47% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 1,700 were reported by Carret Asset Limited Com. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0.1% or 62,711 shares. Moreover, Osterweis Inc has 2.38% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 287,641 shares. 38,100 are held by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. Prudential Financial holds 1.31 million shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.52% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 4,833 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 364,526 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.27 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.