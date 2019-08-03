Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Raised Its Position; Eam Investors Lowered Its Crocs (CROX) Position by $949,725 as Stock Value Declined

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 285.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 63,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 22,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS FROM AN INVESTOR STANDPOINT DILUTION IN SHORT TERM IS NOT INSIGNIFCANT BUT STILL BELIEVES THIS IS THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 12/04/2018 – WMT FLORIDA INVESTMENT PART OF CO’S CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY `19; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Two Years and Two Contenents – Behind Walmart’s Flipkart Deal: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion Flipkart Buy Gets Rude Welcome From Market; 17/04/2018 – The upgraded website will be personalized based on a shopper’s local Walmart store; 03/04/2018 – Walmart is launching a global money transfer service called Walmart2World; 15/05/2018 – `Leery’ Customers Prompt Walmart to Shelve Self-Scanning Service; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc. (CROX) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 37,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 93,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 2.55M shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crocs (CROX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vera Bradley and Crocs Announce Footwear Collaboration – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Crocs Stock Dropped 10% on Thursday – Motley Fool” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crocs (CROX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crocs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Wellington Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). 16,468 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Axa holds 213,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 469 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 524,415 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt owns 20,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 66,219 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 42,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation reported 168,300 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 60,532 shares. Hennessy Advisors has 1.05 million shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Kepos Lp reported 27,685 shares stake.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 149,767 shares to 386,854 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 85,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Penobscot Inv Mngmt reported 2,776 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Central Bancshares And Tru holds 465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Shayne And Lc has invested 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0% or 6,332 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 132,775 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,834 shares. Westfield Company Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 95,790 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 255 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Inc Advsr holds 10,571 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.51 million shares. Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Suntrust Banks holds 595,425 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 30,079 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,185 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Walmart Got a Hidden Gem in Its $16 Billion Flipkart Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart’s Billion Dollar Mistake – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon.com vs. Walmart – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Has Already Lost Its Battle With Amazon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.