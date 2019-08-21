Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Northern Trust Has Upped Stake by $5.48 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Trecora Res (TREC) by $1.80 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 131,401 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 331,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 6,682 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 56,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 17.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 billion, up from 17.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $112.14. About 4.18 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart – Bloomberg Citing; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end; 06/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Plans 20% More Investment in 2018; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.14, EST. $1.12; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q U.S. COMPS EX-FUEL UP 2.1%, EST. UP 2.3%; 29/05/2018 – KRCR News Channel 7: #BREAKING: According to @AndersonPolice, the #Anderson #Walmart and surrounding businesses have been; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones

More notable recent Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “G.research’s 10th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC), The Stock That Dropped 35% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Trecora Resources Announces Proceeds of $5.3 million from AMAK Mining Co. Share Repurchase – PRNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer – PR Newswire” published on May 23, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trecora Resources to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 7 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS: Monster Beverages Continues To Face ‘Fundamental Controversy’ – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), -1.14% tries to bolster its online business – Live Trading News” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Walmart Is So Loved After Earnings, and Why Itâ€™s Beating Amazon in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Lc invested in 50,744 shares or 1.74% of the stock. 14,195 were reported by Ims Management. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp accumulated 0.03% or 27,600 shares. Mairs Power Inc invested in 4,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 630 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 673,792 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 479,178 are held by Intl. Edgemoor holds 0.11% or 8,597 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 53,967 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 14,303 shares. Grassi Invest Management holds 30,127 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 70,035 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. 149,052 are held by Beck Mack Oliver.