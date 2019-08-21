Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Stake; Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $5.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 85.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 200,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 35,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, down from 235,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 5.77M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 09/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transform into publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 30/05/2018 – MariaHalkias: Drew Holler, Walmart vp of people, said the way $WMT will judge success of its new college program is by; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-India’s e-commerce wars to be rehaped by private label brands; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Seeks to Reduce Emissions Equivalent to the Average Annual Electricity Consumption for 40 Million Chinese Household

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 89,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 227,744 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,535 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.52% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Keating Inv Counselors holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,024 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 1.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 22,030 shares. Peoples Fin has invested 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 8,471 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 89,734 shares. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept reported 8,560 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Chilton Inv Limited Liability has 3,499 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.44 million shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Lc holds 60,933 shares. Washington Trust owns 76,985 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sterneck Management has 0.55% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 52,380 shares to 54,566 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 289,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).