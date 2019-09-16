Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Holder Mig Capital Upped Position

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80M, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 164,675 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 73,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 1.75 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 24/04/2018 – WALMART – DOORDASH SIGNS ON AS KEY DELIVERY PROVIDER OF WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PROGRAM IN ATLANTA METRO AREA; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.69B; 22/05/2018 – Economic Times: ET View: Walmart should become India’s battering ram to crack the Chinese market; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart expands car-buying service to 250 stores – Automotive News; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates to Expand the Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Option to More Than 40 % of U.S. Households; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $96.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 1,332 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp stated it has 312,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Massachusetts-based Berkshire Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 18.33% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Washington-based Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 894,858 shares. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 709 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 429,963 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Alberta Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Shell Asset Management Co accumulated 12,563 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 56,251 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,474 shares. Hrt Fin holds 0.02% or 10,592 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs owns 6,186 shares.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 211,471 shares to 4,975 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

