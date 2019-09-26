Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Increased Position by $361,130; Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Lowered Stake

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 73,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 2.10M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews bet on India with $16bn Flipkart deal; 03/05/2018 – FlapJacked Mighty Muffins Nationally Available In Walmart Baking Aisles; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Online Sales Grew by 33 Percent Amid Aggressive E-Commerce Push; 30/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may get four seats on Flipkart’s ten-member board; 11/05/2018 – WALMART PACT TO WIPE OUT ACTION TAKEN AGAINST CA. EMPLOYEES; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Walmart To Neg On Flipkart Announcement; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of BACM 2006-1; 30/04/2018 – WALMART SEES NON-CASH LOSS OF ABOUT $2B ON ASDA DEAL; 02/04/2018 – WALMART AIMS TO DOUBLE SAM’S CLUB STORES IN CHINA BY 2020:DAILY

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 51.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.7. About 108,334 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co by 107,844 shares to 120,484 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.70 million for 14.39 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank reported 138,288 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 331 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Sfmg holds 3,050 shares. Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 5,874 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Cibc Asset Inc has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 2,718 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Colony Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,750 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0% stake. National Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 1.02M shares. Mason Street Limited Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 40,241 shares.

