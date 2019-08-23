Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lowered Holding by $3.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Its Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 33,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,286 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 57,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 622,780 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – WALMART – POSTMATES TO “POWER” WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM IN CHARLOTTE, NC; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees 60c EPS Headwind in FY20 as it Looks to Accelerate India Growth; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Flipkart to Maintain Distinct Brands, Operating Structures; 17/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Down as Walmart, JCPenney Earnings Weigh — Consumer Roundup; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 559,434 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $96.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,381 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

