Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.64 Million as Share Value Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose While Destination Wealth Management Trimmed Position by $486,178

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 99,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 525,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26M, down from 624,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO confirms Walmart is to take control of India’s Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS FILES OBJECTIONS AGAINST WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries to 100 U.S. Cities; 23/04/2018 – IBD: Walmart Seeks Even Bigger Share Of This Prized Startup In Prized Market

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 2,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 126,421 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61 million, down from 128,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02M shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05B for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 325,132 shares to 530,706 shares, valued at $42.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 58,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,283 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 363,019 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 84,802 shares or 0.79% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Gp has invested 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Com Of Vermont invested in 0.13% or 14,961 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Inverness Counsel Lc New York owns 0.84% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 158,018 shares. 1,875 were accumulated by Atwood Palmer Inc. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 85,848 shares. 180,000 are owned by Huber Mngmt Limited Co. Taconic Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 2.89% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares owns 0.59% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5.55M shares. Cibc World Incorporated reported 718,736 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorp Department has invested 0.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Vanguard Gp has 129.19M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23,208 shares to 216,559 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 4,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

