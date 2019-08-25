Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $9.64 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Chatham Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 99,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 525,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26M, down from 624,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – Britain’s sugar tax on soft drinks comes into effect; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion:; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 16/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart’s Scan & Shop Has Failed – It’s Time to Empower Associates; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,993 shares to 21,310 shares, valued at $37.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 12.04M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel owns 55,265 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 2,972 shares. The California-based Pacific Glob Mgmt has invested 1.45% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 2,466 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.71% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 40,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.77% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Company accumulated 2,389 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fil Limited holds 0.25% or 1.61 million shares. Fiera Cap holds 10,280 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 4,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Lc owns 5,705 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.18% or 102,040 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ferguson Wellman Cap owns 1.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 95,222 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 3,855 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 1.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 158,800 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 139,506 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,242 shares. Columbia Asset has 20,164 shares. Orleans Capital Corporation La invested in 2.19% or 7,500 shares. Community Financial Bank Na has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields Mngmt Llc reported 6,857 shares. Lourd Cap Lc reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 2.30 million shares. Condor Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,239 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs owns 545 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,100 shares to 48,266 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.