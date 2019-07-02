Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Wealth Architects Increased Stake

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.55. About 24.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 5.51M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/04/2018 – Walmart.com Takes Fashion Up a Notch; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Expect to Maintain Strong Credit Profile; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery to 100 Cities; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 17/05/2018 – Walmart says U.S. online sales grew 33 percent

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 113,015 shares to 418,510 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.86 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Group Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Broadview Advsr Ltd accumulated 3,500 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 7,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 595,425 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.57% stake. Nuance Investments Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 7,859 shares in its portfolio. American Research & Management Co owns 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 300 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.26% or 324,452 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 62,240 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Chilton Llc has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Guardian Cap LP owns 16,162 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Anchor Cap holds 150,972 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Cap holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,803 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp stated it has 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colrain Capital Ltd Co accumulated 25,127 shares. Pure Finance accumulated 22,829 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Sprott Incorporated accumulated 50,610 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And has 2.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 27,409 were accumulated by Martin & Company Tn. Parametric Portfolio Assoc stated it has 13.54 million shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Oh owns 1.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,906 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 126,851 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Denali Advsrs Llc owns 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 800 shares. Academy Capital Management Tx has 96,456 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Com has 2.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marietta Investment Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 3.52% or 58,954 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

