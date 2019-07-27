Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered Kellogg Co (K) Position by $17.68 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 2.78M shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 14/03/2018 – Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Expects to Continue Current Share Buyback Program; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Executive VP of U.S. central operations at Walmart to take over realty division – Bloomberg

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 370,311 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 25,193 shares. Hl Services Limited Liability Com holds 17,236 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 712,414 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 950 shares. Massachusetts Ma owns 7.57M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Indiana-based Old Natl Bancshares In has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 3,603 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 752,600 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 1.5% or 146,412 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 735,903 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc invested in 45,800 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 127,001 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 26,574 shares.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66M for 15.79 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,145 shares to 39,986 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 456,170 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 675,298 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd invested in 1.1% or 60,738 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 30,162 shares. 3,192 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 10,538 shares. 3,719 were reported by Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,250 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Allied Advisory Service owns 0.3% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 90,924 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com reported 19.56M shares. Community Bancorp Na holds 0.77% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 38,987 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 43,679 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability reported 2.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.