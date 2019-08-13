Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Cut Position by $347,745; Cypress Capital Group Boosted Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $1.62 Million; Share Price Declined

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 197.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 18,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 27,144 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 9,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 606,782 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK)

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.22. About 2.54M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B; 15/03/2018 – News4JAX: BREAKING | Walmart has temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida. DETAILS –; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN MOBILE, APPAREL, ELECTRONICS; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.69B; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 06/04/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 23/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart, Walmart India top executives meet CCI to explain biz activities; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma owns 18.38 million shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.15% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 8,087 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cambridge Inv has 163,888 shares. Private Company Na reported 24,474 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 97,200 were accumulated by Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Buckhead owns 0.89% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 31,618 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fincl Serv stated it has 7,857 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 83 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 2,334 shares. Income Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 103,731 shares. Wealthquest Corporation invested in 0.21% or 6,151 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 3,200 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares to 1,375 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,333 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 232,117 shares. The New York-based Taconic Capital Advsrs Lp has invested 2.89% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lynch And Associates In reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 7,990 are held by Insight 2811. Horrell Cap Management has invested 1.66% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Georgia-based Thomasville Retail Bank has invested 0.72% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Main Street Rech Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,831 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank owns 66,411 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 42,010 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 37,519 shares stake. Beacon Grp owns 54,286 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability owns 2,466 shares. Shell Asset Communication owns 294,267 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52M and $344.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 3,845 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

