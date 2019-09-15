Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Cut Position; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Has Boosted Its Stake by $31.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 192,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.30M, down from 197,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 3rd Update; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 07/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS FUTURE IPO IS SOMETHING FLIPKART’S MANAGEMENT TEAM IS INTERESTED IN DOING AND ALIGNS WITH OPERATING MODEL WALMART HAS IN MEXICO; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees to UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 12/04/2018 – WMT FLORIDA INVESTMENT PART OF CO’S CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY `19; 11/04/2018 – Tesco profit surge and Booker boost defy UK retail gloom; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY, AVAILABLE TODAY IN SIX MARKETS, WILL GROW TO SERVE MORE THAN 100 METRO AREAS ACROSS U.S

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 689.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.76 million, up from 200,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 4.30M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 24,463 shares to 426,624 shares, valued at $69.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,266 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 12,824 shares. Swedbank reported 3.01M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 66,158 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Goldman Sachs Group holds 13.99 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Wedge L LP Nc stated it has 3.46 million shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 18,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 21,757 shares. Howe & Rusling has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Service Grp reported 0% stake. Eagle Asset has invested 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Maplelane Ltd Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 100,000 shares. 116 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated. Channing Capital Management has 0.39% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,000 are held by Prescott Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shayne Lc reported 6,942 shares. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas accumulated 240,311 shares or 3.12% of the stock. 317 are owned by Exane Derivatives. 800 are owned by Arcadia Investment Management Mi. Welch Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Community Trust And Inv Com accumulated 118,929 shares. D E Shaw And has 2.42M shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 5,241 shares stake. Ifrah Svcs Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Blair William And Co Il reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Beacon Fin Group Incorporated reported 53,333 shares. Cadinha Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,760 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,011 shares to 150,272 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 14,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Mc Donald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

