Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Raised Its Position; Sectoral Asset Management Has Increased Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Stake by $3.63 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 117,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The hedge fund held 381,579 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 264,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 122,908 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5231.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 117,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 119,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 2,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.91. About 5.86 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR OPIOIDS BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J – ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Takes Control of India’s Flipkart in E-Commerce Gamble; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 22/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CONFIRMS SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE IN FLIPKART TO WALMART; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART OFFERS MORE THAN JUST AN ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WITH ITS LOGISTICS, PAYMENTS AND APPAREL BUSINESSES

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 77,300 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,488 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmac Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 12,136 shares to 233,898 shares, valued at $30.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,267 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).